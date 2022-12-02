Exclusive: Zoe Saldaña Talks ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ The ‘Beautiful’ Film’s Emotional Impact & More

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Avatar: The Way Of Water is coming

We’ve waited 13 years for Avatar: The Way Of Water that tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure more than a decade after the events of the globally-revered first film.

The cinematic experience soars to new heights as audiences are transported back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the long-awaited epic stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

“There’s skepticism in the marketplace around, ‘Oh, did [Avatar] ever make any real cultural impact?’” said Cameron in an interview with THR. ”‘Can anybody even remember the characters’ names?’” …when you have extraordinary success, you come back within the next three years,” he continued, adding, “that’s just how the industry works. You come back to the well, and you build that cultural impact over time. Marvel had maybe 26 movies to build out a universe, with the characters cross-pollinating. So it’s an irrelevant argument. We’ll see what happens after this film.”

We caught up Zoe who talked the upcoming blockbuster, crying through the movie, Neytiri and Jake being relationship goals, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

Avatar: The Way Of Water opens in theaters worldwide December 16.

Exclusive: Zoe Saldaña Talks ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ The ‘Beautiful’ Film’s Emotional Impact & More was originally published on globalgrind.com