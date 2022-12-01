First Trailer For ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Confirms It Will Keep The Energy 2018’s ‘Bumblebee’ Brought

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will not be a return to the Transformer movies Michael Bay gave us. THANK GOD.

We got our first look at the next film in the Transformers film franchise, and it will keep the energy 2018’s Bumblebee gave us with the live-action versions of our favorite autonomous extraterrestrials.

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will return, but they will not be alone. In this film, director Steven Caple Jr. will dive into the beloved Beast Wars lore of the Transformers cartoon franchise.

For the human component, the film will revolve around Noah (Anthony Ramos), an ex-military gearhead and Elena (Dominique Fishback), a museum researcher.

Like the previous film’s humans, these two somehow get embroiled in the seemingly never-ending war between the Cybertronian refugees, the Autobots, and the Decepticons.

The wild card this time around would be the involvement of the Maximals and Predacons. In the trailer, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is just as taken back as his human allies when Optimus Primal (Ron Pearlman), who looks badass in gorilla form, hops out of the jungle.

Optimus Prime is ready to knuckle up before Optimus Primal tells him to chill and that he’s on his side. Other Transformers making appearances in the trailer are Mirage (Pete Davidson), Arcee (Grey DeLisle), Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), Cheetor, and Rhinox.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Cristo Fernández. The film arrives in theaters on June 9th, 2023.

Step into the action-packed trailer below.

