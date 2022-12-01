Laurence Fishburne To Present LeVar Burton With Lifetime Achievement Honors At The First Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards Ceremony

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It was announced this week (December 1) by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) that Tony, NAACP Image and four-time Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, director and writer Laurence Fishburne will present LeVar Burton with Lifetime Achievement honors at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards ceremony, which will take place Sunday, December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Children’s & Family Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer will host the the ceremony.

An actor, director and educator, Burton has taught multiple generations of children about the joys of reading through his work on “Reading Rainbow”. He has been honored with 13 Emmy Awards, three NAACP Awards, a Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album, a Peabody Award, the Fred Rogers Award, the Inamori Prize for Ethics in Entertainment, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The City of Sacramento dedicated LeVar Burton Park in his honor and President Bill Clinton appointed Burton as Commissioner of the National Commission on Libraries and Information Sciences. Burton is the award-winning author of The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm, A Kids Book About Imagination, and his Grammy Nominated book, Aftermath. His podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, has been downloaded more than 25 million times. Recently, he launched the LeVar Burton Book Club via the Fable app.

Among collaborations between the longtime friends, Burton served as executive producer for the 2016 remake of “Roots,” which starred Fishburne. Fishburne also appeared on Burton’s podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, in 2019.

The Children’s & Family Emmy ceremony, which will be hosted by Jack McBrayer, will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys pps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

Congrats to LeVar Burton for being the inaugural recipient of what will surely become a prestigious honor!

Laurence Fishburne To Present LeVar Burton With Lifetime Achievement Honors At The First Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards Ceremony was originally published on globalgrind.com