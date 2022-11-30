There’s Still Some Unfinished Business In The Official Trailer For Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

In 1999, cult classic The Best Man was released. Fourteen years later in 2013, the sequel, The Best Man Holiday touched our hearts as the story of the group of successful Black friends expanded. Now, we finally get to see what everyone has been up to since the last time we’ve seen them on our screens in Peacock‘s new series The Best Man: The Last Chapters. This week (November 30), the streaming platform released the first official trailer, which you can watch below.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the eight episode limited series will catch up with the legendary cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Check out the trailer here:

Returning cast members include Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as Candy, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Nia Long as Jordan and Harold Perrineau as Murch. Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways round out the cast.

Malcolm D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions and Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions created, wrote and executive produced the series. The film was also executive produced by Sean Daniel of Hivemind and Dominique Telson of Blackmailed Productions. Additional directors on the series included Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad.

The Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produced series will premiere on Peacock December 22, with all eight episodes hitting the platform at once. Slide in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer and if you plan on tuning in to the highly anticipated show!

There’s Still Some Unfinished Business In The Official Trailer For Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ was originally published on globalgrind.com