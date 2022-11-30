Posted 19 hours ago
We know art can get expensive, but Floyd Mayweather just showed out how about a dozen pieces of work can cost over $3 million.
The former boxing champ hit up Art Basel in Miami with his billionaire friend Robert Smith for some new decor, with the two of them shelving out some major cash. Smith is also an investor in Floyd’s “The GOAT” docuseries.
Reports say Floyd purchased ten pieces from the festival and may be returning again this week to pick up more.
The infamous South Florida art show routinely brings in major entertainers and athletes from around the world, with TMZ reporting “stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, Amar’e Stoudemire and Sylvester Stallone were in the building.”
Floyd Mayweather Spends Millions On Art Pieces At Art Basel was originally published on blackamericaweb.com