Michael Vick’s Leading A Docuseries On The History Of Black Quarterbacks

Black quarterbacks have long been an anomaly in the NFL, and now one of the best will begin dissecting the position.

Enter Michael Vick. The former NFL QB is linking up with SMAC Productions and fubo Studios to create a documentary series on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America.

Michael Vick was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons and took the league by storm with three pro bowl selections, making two playoff runs and a division title. However, his career came to a screeching halt in 2007 when he got caught up in a dogfighting ring but eventually bounced back with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, as a host of the eight-part docuseries, he’ll be chopping it up with his contemporaries like Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Doug Williams, and Andy Reid, who’s championed diversity in the NFL hiring ranks.

Vick’s amped to be part of the series, especially since he’s a historic Black quarterback in his own right, but he also knows he stands on the shoulders of those before him and wants to lift the next generation.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” Vick said in a statement.

“I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair, and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

The docuseries is the first production under fuboTV’s new original content imprint fubo Studios.

A release date has yet to be named for the eight-part docuseries.

Michael Vick’s Leading A Docuseries On The History Of Black Quarterbacks was originally published on cassiuslife.com