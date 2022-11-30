Check Out The 6 Bands Chosen For The 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The final six HBCU bands for the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) have officially been chosen. Fans casted their votes to solidify next year’s HBOB lineup. Check out which six HBCU bands were chosen inside.

Next year marks the 18th annual HBOB. This event has become the nation’s premier showcase for HBCU marching bands and dance teams. It’s also one of the largest celebrations of Black culture and musical excellence.

Each band chosen will be granted an all-expense paid trip to the Invitational Showcase and a $20k donation from Honda to support their music programs and variety of HBCU talent.

The HBOB will take place Feb. 18, 2023 at Alabama State University. The chosen six bands that will represent their schools are:

Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets

Langston University Marching Pride

Morgan State University Magnificent Marching Machine

Savannah State University Powerhouse of the South

Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul

Virginia State University Trojan Explosion

HBOB fans cast more than 106,000 online votes nationwide. Now, these HBCU bands, dance teams, band directors and HBCU students anticipate the return of the live HBOB Invitational Showcase.

Historically, this event brings out a stadium full of music lovers and HBCU band enthusiasts, who are repping for their alma mater and the culture. It is an experience like no other where fans can show their school pride and enjoy performances which embrace pop culture, music and the classics.

HBOB fans can purchase tickets for the 18th annual HBOB here.

Check out the official 2023 HBOB lineup announcement below:

Check Out The 6 Bands Chosen For The 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands was originally published on globalgrind.com