Monica Serves The Blues In A Monochrome Alexander McQueen Suit

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Monica Denise is known for her strong angelic voice, no BS-taking attitude, and her fly sense of style – and she serves all three effortlessly. Her Instagram account is the fashion mood board we didn’t know we needed.

In her most recent post, the songbird served a glamorous pose in a blue Alexander McQueen asymmetric graffiti-logo wrap blazer, matching high-waisted, wide-leg pants, blue gloves, a blue bustier, and blue pumps.

She captioned the post, “My Absence Give ‘Em The Blues ”

The full on monochrome look garnered lots of admiration from Monica’s friends and fans. While most sang her praises about her stylish threads, the rest were advocating for some new music.

“How about you un-absent that ALBUM!!!!!!! cause Im ready to give you all my money!!!!! ,” one fan wrote.

While another person wrote, “Mo been getting to the bag singing all her classic shi….now she don’t wanna give us that new new! Sis you gotta bless us with that Album-we melting! ”

As we stated before, Monica serves the fashion and the vocals effortlessly. We can definitely expect a classy Goonica response about new music loading. We love a good clapback from this Scorpio Queen.

DON’T MISS…

Monica Serves Face And Body On Instagram In Honor Of Her 42nd Birthday

Monica Proves She’s A Style Boss In A Swaggy $1,890 Balenciaga Track Jacket

Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member

Karrueche Tran Gets Candid About The Power Of Love And How She Keeps Her Peace On Social Media

Monica Serves The Blues In A Monochrome Alexander McQueen Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com