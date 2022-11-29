Ciara Sends Her Hubby Russell Wilson A Sweet Message In Honor Of His Birthday

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Love is always in the air for Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson and today is no exception as the football player is celebrating his 34th birthday in style and of course, with a special message from his goreous wife.

Cici took to Instagram to share sweet words to her husband in honor of his special birthday, posting a glamourous photo set of the beautiful couple in their very best fits with an emotional caption that has us all blushing.

” “Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!” she captioned the sweet post. “I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson ! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday

We just love their love! Check out the adorable photo below.

“Black love is alive and thriving. We are here to stay!” one of Ciara’s fans commented underneath the photo while another wrote, “Beautiful This is inspiration. Thank you God for allowing them to share this love with us. It’s not perfect love, it’s your love shining through for all the world to see! God keep shining! Thank y’all for letting God use y’all lives as a testimony to what he can do!”

So cute! Happy birthday, Russell!

Ciara Sends Her Hubby Russell Wilson A Sweet Message In Honor Of His Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com