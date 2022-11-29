Meta Partners With The Chadwick Boseman Foundation & Girls Who Code To Support Black Women Creators

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This week (November 29), Meta announced a new AR effect created in collaboration with Girls Who Code and The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (CBFA) in honor of actor, director, writer, and producer Chadwick A. Boseman. “The Crown” AR Effect draws inspiration from the foundation’s logo and is representative of the Global African Diaspora, which can be used on Instagram and Facebook.

Girls Who Code selected four young coders and creators from Howard University (Boseman’s alma mater) and gave them access to AR content development tools and resources via Meta Spark. Over several weeks, Meta introduced them to the potential of AR using Meta Spark Studio through hands-on training and mentorship with the guidance of Meta Spark Partner and Curriculum Educator Ommy Akhe.

You can find the new AR effect on the Girls Who Code and The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts Instagram profiles. To commemorate what would’ve been Boseman’s 46th birthday this #GivingTuesday, people can donate to the @bosemanfdn fundraiser to support artistic growth of Black storytellers —100% of the funds raised on Instagramand Facebook go directly to the nonprofit. You can also support Girls Who Code and its mission to close the gender gap in technology by making an online donation.

This is the latest in a series of Girls Who Code and Meta initiatives to support young women of color as they explore different pathways into the tech industry and the arts by introducing them to the fundamentals of AR content development and future prospects that exist within AR.

Read more about the AR effect and how to donate to CBFA and Girls Who Code in the Tech @ Meta blog.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CHADWICK BOSEMAN, A LEGEND WE LOST WAY TOO SOON!

