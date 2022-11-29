Shaunie And Keion Henderson Share Their Journey To The Altar With New VH1 Special

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Back in May, Shaunie O’Neal and her hubby Keion Henderson tied the knot on the stunning island of Anguilla. Now, the newlyweds will be giving fans an in-depth look into their romantic love story with an exciting three-part VH1 special. The first episode aired on Nov. 28.

“We got married in Anguilla, and of course, everybody wasn’t able to be there,” Shaunie told BET of her and Henderson’s short mini-film Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’. “It was a way for us to share our journey with so many people that weren’t able to physically be there. The fact that we were able to do it genuinely without a storyline or a storyboard was amazing.”

Shaunie and Henderson began dating in February 2020 after they were introduced to one another through a mutual friend. The former Basketball Wives star kept her romance quiet with the gospel singer until he proposed to her in November of last year. Initially, both of the lovebirds were hesitant to let cameras in on their sacred nuptials, but the pair later agreed that filming their wedding was the best way to let fans in on their journey to the altar.

“I had so many people that wanted to come—the entire church felt like they should be invited,” Keion explained. “We picked a place that matches our rhythm and just fits the heartbeat of our soul. The people in Anguilla are amazing! We spent a few hours there scoping the place out and looked at each other and said ‘let’s retire here.’”

Shaunie echoed a similar sentiment about Anguilla, stating: “It’s just a community of people that love that island so much that they love people coming there and experiencing it. You just become this family. From the airport to the resort, your family—and they make you feel that way. It’s home away from home.”

On Monday, Shaunie took to Instagram with a few stunning photos from her incredible wedding ceremony in Anguilla. One photo captured her strutting down the aisle with Henderson in a breathtaking champagne-colored wedding gown that featured floral detailing and a long white train. Henderson donned a bright white suit in the photos.

Fans will get to see more exciting behind-the-scenes footage of Shaunie and her hubby’s wedding on Dec. 5 when the second part of Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’ airs on VH1. Make sure to tune in at 9/8c.

