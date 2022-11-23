Interior Designer & DIY Expert Lauren Makk Shares Tips How To Craft The Perfect Holiday Dinner Table

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Tis the season for Christmas trees, holiday decor, and an impeccably dressed dinner table. Beautiful holiday spreads set the tone for the plethora of Thanksgiving dinners, Friendsgiving gatherings, and Christmas parties we’ll enjoy this year. Crafting a luxurious-looking holiday spread doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. And with a bit of creativity and DIY guidance, you can execute a holiday table straight out of Elle Decor.

The Tennesse-based Interior Designer, DIY Expert, and Television Host Lauren Makk shows us how to dress up our holiday tables like professionals with a quick and easy tutorial. Known as the Homegirl Next-door, the personable interior design expert made a name for herself by appearing on TLC’s Emmy Award-winning Trading Spaces, A&E’s Drill Team, ABC’s FABLife, and OWN’s Home Made Simple. Now, she’s sharing her budget-friendly designs, tips, tricks, and DIY projects with the world.

Under Makk’s guidance, creating a festive holiday ambiance will be equally affordable, luxurious, and easy to recreate! You can catch more of Makk as a judge on Shop Class on Disney + and Design Star: Next Gen on HGTV. She is also co-hosting and contributing as a designer on the freshman season of Bake or Break for The Food Network.

