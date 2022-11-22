Meta Board Feels Instagram Shouldn’t Have Banned Hip-Hop Drill Song

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A report from an oversight board at Instagram’s parent company, Meta, feels it erred in banning a drill song in response to a police request.

According to reports, the Meta Oversight Board expressed their views that Instagram should not have gone ahead and banned a drill song from its platform after a request to do so from the London Metropolitan Police. The decision, posted on their website on Tuesday (November 22nd), also recommended that Meta reverse their decision and respond to their policy recommendations within 60 days. They also requested that the company provide more transparency about their relationship with law enforcement going forward.

The review relates to an incident in January involving the song “Secrets Not Safe” by UK drill rapper Chinx (OS) and its music video. Clips from the video posted to Instagram were flagged by law enforcement officials in the UK, stating that they “could contribute to a risk of offline harm,” according to the Oversight Board’s summary. Experts noted the song referencing a past shooting incident and escalated the review, which led to the content being removed under its Violence and Incitement rule.

In its decision, the Oversight Board now says that there was inconsistent enforcement to begin with, and noted that unclear interaction of social media and law enforcement that compels Meta & other networks to be less open about requests from law enforcement. This case demonstrates the level of privileged access law enforcement has to Meta’s internal enforcement teams,” said the board.

The board’s decision also called for law enforcement to provide a minimum standard of detail in future requests, and took Meta to task for going back on its values – particularly in providing a “voice” for users. “Art is a particularly important and powerful expression of ‘Voice,’ especially for people from marginalized groups creating art informed by their experiences,” it continued.

The decision could help anti-censorship advocates who have monitored similar cases in the United States. As for Chinx (OS), his account was permanently banned from Instagram as a result of the initial decision from Meta.

The post Meta Board Feels Instagram Shouldn’t Have Banned Hip-Hop Drill Song appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

