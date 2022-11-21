Trey Songz Accused Of Punching Woman In New York

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The legal troubles continue to pile on for Trey Songz.

The R&B singer was accused of assaulting a woman in New York last month. According to TMZ, the NYPD report states that a woman says Songz punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom, and then was dragged by her hair. The victim was then taken to the hospital, and police say there were minor injuries, but they were still visible. TMZ says that the alleged victim is an employee at the business, but police still don’t know the motive behind the attack.

It’s now an ongoing case for NY police, and authorities want to speak to Trey, despite the star’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, saying his client is innocent and clearly being targeted because of his status.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” Schuster told TMZ. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

This marks the latest legal issue for Songz, who had a $20 million civil rape case dismissed earlier this month. He was accused of raping a woman last February after being in a consenting relationship with her in 2016. The Jane Doe in that case alleges that while at a party at his California home, Songz anally raped her despite her repeatedly telling him to stop. She says that she went to a hospital afterward, and an exam found that she suffered “severe anal tearing that might require surgery.”

