EXCLUSIVE: ‘Strange World’ Stars Dennis Quaid & Jaboukie Young-White Talk Visiting Strange Places

“Man, yeah, you really came out strong. I really don’t even know how to top that,” Young-White admitted. “Let me see. I’ve been to Florida a few times, no. I feel like I have. My strangest adventures are ahead of me. I still have a lot of places to go.”

Dennis Quaid Had More To Share

Quaid then followed up with a visit to a Disco in Berlin but didn’t go too deep into that situation.

“For me, there was one disco in Berlin at 4:00 in the morning. That was a pretty strange world too. But that’s another story for another time,” Quaid further added.

This a conversation we will explore with Mr. Quaid for another time.

Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23, be sure to peep our other interview featuring Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Director Don Hall, Co-Director/Writer Qui Nguyen, and Producer Roy Conli talking about breaking generational trends.

Photo: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World