Art Basel: Vintage Frames Company Opens First U.S. Flagship Store At The Goodtime Hotel In Miami Beach

Vintage Frames Company is heading for global retail domination launching its U.S. flagship store in the best location possible.

If you’re an eyewear connoisseur, Vintage Frames is a brand that is always keeping the space exciting and stylish. The brand is based in Canada but has always been the frame of choice for Hip-Hop. Now the brand is expanding into the United States with a long overdue flagship store.

Vintages Frames flagship store is coming to the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach Florida. The store opens on Nov. 30 just in time for Art Basel.

“I’ve spent the past two decades curating the most comprehensive historical eyewear and sunglasses collection ever displayed and available to own for a Miami Beach Flagship” says Vintage Frames Company Founder and CEO, Corey Shapiro. “The curated collection mixes iconic pieces from the runway to the biggest cultural grails that are available to own.”

The flagship store will debut some of VF’s best-selling namesake lines and a hand-curated exhibit of rare vintage sunglasses from its archive for purchase, with some valued at $25,000 USD. Exclusive collaborations will also be a focus of the store opening. Vintage Frames is collaborating with Gary Vee and artist Alec Monopoly for in-store launch exclusives.

“For this collaboration, it was about functionality and utilizing a brand-new canvas for myself, but a familiar one for my fans. I can take the Alec Monopoly x Vintage Frames sunglasses anywhere around the world. And what’s more Miami than a beautifully designed pair of shades?,” says Alec Monopoly. “I’m a big fan of what Vintage Frames has been doing. I’m always looking to do creative collaborations that bring value to the community,” says Gary Vaynerchuk.

Gary Vee’s VeeFriends NFT holders will get a chance to purchase these limited-edition frames first before they’re made available to the public.

Vintage Frames Company at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami is open between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and closes at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. You can get a sneak peek of what to expect below.

