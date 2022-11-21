The Most Memorable AMA Moments We’re Still Talking About

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The 2022 American Music Awards brought entertainment to an otherwise uneventful Sunday night. From the performances to the fashion and one fierce presentation speech by Kelly Rowland, we’re still talking about the standout moments from the annual award show.

Kelly Rowland Checks The Crowd

What you not gon’ do is, disrespect Kelly Rowland. The brown bombshell took to the stage to present the American Music Award for Chris Brown for “Best R&B Performance.” Chris, who’s performance was cancelled without explanation, was obviously not there to accept his award. Kelly accepted on his behalf, but not before checking the audience for booing the Under The Influence entertainer.

“Excuse me — chill out,” Rowland said challenging the crowd to pipe down. “But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Kelly looked stunning in a scintillating leopard gown by Nicolas Jebran couture, and Mason Valentino shoes; styled by Kollin Carter.

GloRilla And Cardi B Hit The Stage

Riding with my twin and dem’! Cardi B pulled up on GloRillas Tomorrow 2 performance to perform her critically acclaimed verse for the first time. Cardi and Glo coordinated fits and dance moves, hitting their popular moves from the music video.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of GloRilla since her recently announced “Anyway.. Life’s Great Tour” tour sold out in one day. During an interview with Billboard on the American Music Awards red carpet, Glo revealed how she felt hearing about her ticket sales.

“I was like ‘Wow, they love me.’” she joked. “I love them too so much though,” she added.

Latto’s Funeral Fine Fashion

Latto was a red carpet killer last night dressed in a sexy black look by Dilara. Latto was nominated for three American Music Awards: “New Artist,” “Song Rap/Hip-Hop,” “Rap/Hip-Hop Female Artist.” She complete the corset and veil look with PVC pumps by Femme LA.

