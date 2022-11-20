Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Killer Bod in Silver Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying the pressure she sings about in every look she rocks! Earlier this week the beauty posed fashionably for GQ’s Men of the Year event in a sexy silver look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!

Taking to the Instagram platform, Ari’s shared the fashionable look as she modeled it to perfection. Styled by Marisa Ellison, the silver chain Laurel Dewitt ensemble featured silver chains throughout and see through detailing. The sexy look was sure to show off her curves and best assets which the starlet paired with matching silver platform heels and rocked minimal jewelry and makeup, only wearing nude gloss on her lips. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a sexy messy bun as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set. “@GQ baby #GQMOTY Phillip Faraone” she captioned the sexy look. Check it out below.

Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?

