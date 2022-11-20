Sabrina Elba Struck A Pose In a Balmain Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting Balmain look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve hugging Balmain look that retails for $3,395 and features grey detailing throughout. She accessorized the jersey dress look with minimal jewelry to let the sexy look speak for itself. She matched the ensemble with black shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers while spending time in Paris.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff in the Los Angles sun. “A night in Paris with @mytheresa.com x @balmain #mytheresaxbalmain” she simply captioned the stunning look. Check it out below. As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “Ummmm ok its just becoming disrespectful for you to be looking this good every damn day .” We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay? Don’t miss… Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine 5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

