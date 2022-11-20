Viola Davis Is Everything In Custom Christopher John Rogers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis made an appearance at the 2022 Governors Awards earlier this week where she was spotted rocking a colorful custom gown that was everything and definitely made us green with fashion envy!

The beauty rocked the colorful Christopher John Rogers ensemble to perfection which featured a black skirt and striped colors at the neckline and hem of the skirt. The custom fit the beauty like a glove as she was all smiles for her award show appearance. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her dark brown hair in a full afro that framed the sides of her stunning face.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram modeling the look to perfection and was sure to give us style goals in the process.

Check it out below.

The actress is certainly showing out on the fashion front lately and absolutely killed this look and definitely took her style game to the next level when she rocked this! Beauties, what do you think about Viola’s stunning look? Would you splurge on this custom fit?

RELATED STORIES:

Viola Davis Responds To Negative Criticism About Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama

Viola Davis Stuns In Red Gown For The Premiere Of ‘The First Lady’

Viola Davis Is Everything In Custom Christopher John Rogers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com