100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive

The nonprofit 100 Black Men has a mission rooted in service; leading initiatives designed to uplift and empower communities in need. Staying true to that vision—ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday—the organization’s South Florida chapter organized a food drive to support thousands of families, WPLG reported.

100 Black Men of South Florida has led various food relief efforts. For their 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive, they’ve teamed up with other local nonprofits across different sectors—including Nomi Health, Feeding South Florida, United Teachers of Dade, International Tech Partners, SMC Medical Center, and The Chris and Yvette Palermo Family Foundation—and other companies like FPL, Publix, and UPS to provide more than 70,000 individuals facing food insecurity with meals during the holiday season. The drive is being hosted in Pembroke Park.

“The 100BMSF, along with our community partners, wanted to ensure that we were supporting the residents of South Florida,” 100BMSF president Damian Thomas shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “This effort would not have been possible without our generous sponsors.” The meals will be distributed throughout the end of 2022.

Efforts like those led by 100 Black Men of South Florida are needed as food insecurity in the state has been a longstanding issue. A 2021 report released by Feeding America revealed nearly 2.2 million Florida residents don’t have access to healthy food options; 660,000 are youth.

News about 100 Black Men of South Florida’s 31st annual food drive comes a week after NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson hosted a food giveaway in Detroit. Through the project—which was a collaborative effort between Johnson, General Motors, and Second Ebenezer Church—800 families from the local community were given food, toiletries, children’s books, and other basic necessities.

“Everybody should be able to enjoy the holidays, to be able to feed their families, and sometimes because it is tough, we want to step in and make sure that they can have a good Thanksgiving and hopefully as well as Christmas,” said Johnson.

