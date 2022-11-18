Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In An All Red Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in New York City this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute all red look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Soho, New York donning an all red look from Magda Butrym. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the red look from the designer brand to perfection which featured a cut out midriff to show off her rock solid abs. She paired with silver heels and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on photographer Shakira McQueen’s Instagram page, as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. “Its Always A Great Night When Lori Is In Town

Shot By Me .

#loriharvey” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable post below.

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In An All Red Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com