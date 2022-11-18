Peep The Teaser Trailer To ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

With the success of the first season of the reboot to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a.k.a Bel-Air, it’s only right that fans get a second dose of the show, and yesterday Peacock released the first trailer to the sophomore year of the drama series.

With the first season mainly focusing on a young Will Smith (Jabari Banks) adopting to the lavish life of his well-off family in Bel-Air, the trailer to the second season seems to find Will more confident in his place amongst the rich and famous. In a voice over he states “Stay true to your vision no matter the cost. Play the game they want you to play or draw the line and simply walk away. We all got choices to make… but this time no one choose for me.”

Should be interesting to see how things pan out for Will in season two as his absentee father Lou (Marlon Wayans) popped up out of left field with a memorable performance to close out season one.

Check out the teaser trailer to season 2 of Bel-Air below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premiers on Peacock on Feb. 23.

The post Peep The Teaser Trailer To 'Bel-Air' Season 2 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

