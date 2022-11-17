GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

AGoFundMe account has been created for Rasheem Ryelle Carter, the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously went missing last month after his family says their son was threatened and stalked by white men in Taylorsville.

Felica Kaho, the creator of the GoFundMe page, says she made the account to, ”raise funds to help defray the cost in seeking justice for my nephew and to help alleviate the financial stresses that have been accrued throughout this process.”

As of now, the fundraiser has garnished over 99 donations and earned over $6,000 with a goal of $10,000.

Some of the money will also go to Rasheem’s mother, Tiffany Carter, who has not been able to work since Oct. 3, 2022.

Tiffany was working in Pennsylvania and has been in Mississippi since receiving the news of her son’s disappearance.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, about 30 minutes outside of Taylorsville, where Carter had been contracted to work. According to reports, his remains were found on private property in a wooded area in Taylorsville. But the family says their son was threatened and stalked by white men in the area and want to see a full investigation into their son’s disappearance and possible death.

The family described the details of events after Carter went missing in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the day before Carter’s disappearance he went to the police department in Taylorsville and informed officers that men were after him and that he feared for his life, but officers turned him away. He returned to the police station the next morning but was refused again.

He informed his mother that there were white men after him and that if something were to happen to him to start the investigation there. “He did speak with his mom Tiffany about a white truck and white males in there threatened to harm him,” his cousin, Shonda Wright told WLBT. “He did give her the names.”

He was never heard from again.

Skeletal remains believed to be Rasheem’s were found on Nov. 3. The possible remains of Carter have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Carter’s mother has also provided a DNA sample to help with the identification.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter leaves behind a six-year-old daughter.

CLICK HERE to donate to Rasheem Carter’s GoFundMe.

GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi was originally published on newsone.com