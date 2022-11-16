Why Did Cops Brutally Attack Jarrett Hobbs? New Video Released As Attorney Bakari Sellers Speaks Out

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A third video of the brutal beating of Jarrett Hobbs by deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia was released today during a rally and press conference for the 41-year-old Black man.

MORE: Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges

The video, which was released by the attorneys for Hobbs, reveals a third angle of the vicious attack and gives more insight into why he was beaten. The video also includes audio of Hobbs’ screaming as officers punched and kicked him. One officer can be heard threatening to “break your [EXPLETIVE] thumb” if Hobbs refused to let go of a piece of paper he was holding.

Hobbs is represented by renowned civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers.

“Since when does kicking a door warrant a vicious beating?” Sellers said during the press conference. “Since when are officers allowed to break your thumb just because you’re holding a piece of paper? The simple fact is that Jarrett Hobbs is lucky to be alive and, if there weren’t cameras recording the whole thing, we would have never known why.”

Also revealed in the video was the interaction officers had with one another after the incident with Hobbs.

“These officers beat Jarrett Hobbs and then laughed about it when it was over,” Daniels says, pointing to one point in the video where the officers can be seen patting each other on the back after the beating. “It’s clear that these officers don’t care. They’re proud of beating an unarmed man who posed no threat to them and they don’t think anyone is going to hold them accountable.”

In the first video, which was released earlier this week, Hobbs can be seen in his cell at the Camden County Detention Center on Sept. 3, 2022. A few seconds later multiple deputies burst into the cell and began beating him for no obvious reason, punching him in the head and body multiple times. The scuffle continues as the deputies drag Hobbs from the cell, throw him against a cinder block wall, and kick him repeatedly while he is defenseless. A portion of Hobbs’ hair was also pulled out during the brutal attack.

After the attack deputies denied Hobbs medical treatment and placed him in solitary confinement where neither his family nor anyone else could check on him. They then charged Jarrett Hobbs with assault.

He was originally arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance. (All non-violent offenses).

Outrage from the release of the first video prompted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to open an investigation into the incident. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will also be opening an internal investigation this week.

A reporter from WJXT tweeted that the deputies involved in the beating of Hobbs have been placed on administrative leave, but no word if the leave will be paid.

https://twitter.com/AnneMaxwellWJXT/status/1592966611702779904

The post Why Did Cops Brutally Attack Jarrett Hobbs? New Video Released As Attorney Bakari Sellers Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.

