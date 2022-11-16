Angela Bassett Had Mixed Feelings About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Most Shocking Moment

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

We now have some clarity from Angela Bassett about one of the most shocking moments from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

If you haven’t seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you do not want to proceed because this is a huge spoiler.

If you’re still here, you have ignored the warning and want to know exactly what we are talking about.

Everyone who has seen the emotional sequel to 2018’s Black Panther agrees that Angela Bassett understood the assignment as Queen Ramonda in the film.

To no one’s surprise, Bassett went deep in her acting bag to deliver a performance to help fill the massive hole left after the tragic and shocking passing of Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular character, and her son T’Challa in the Marvel Studios films.

Speaking with IndieWire, she talked about reprising Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever which sees her take a more substantial role in the film following Boseman’s death.

Many believe her performance was so good that it should land her Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress.

“I just felt a responsibility,” Bassett said. “I remember the first day, the first scene where I had to sit [on the throne], it’s like, ‘How exactly do I sit here? What is the best posture to convey who she is?’” She pondered.

“First of all, you acknowledge that feeling that you had that T’Challa/Chadwick sat here and should be sitting here. And then here comes Killmonger. He sat there for a minute. And who deserves [it]? Who has the right to sit here? Yes, in this moment, in this time, it is Ramonda. But how do I hold that posture? How do I lead?”

Angela Bassett Was Initially Not Here For Queen Ramonda Dying

Speaking on Queen Ramonda’s shocking death in the film, Bassett reveals she voiced her displeasure with Director/Co-Writer Ryan Coogler about the decision.

“I objected,” she told the publication. “Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.’”

Coogler broke down his decision to Bassett, “‘He was like, ‘Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that,’” she said.

In Wakandan tradition, we all know “death is not the end,” with the ancestors transitioning to the ancestral plane, also, in the world of comic books, no one stays dead forever.

Bassett acknowledged that, adding, “All kinds of crazy things happen.”

Very true.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has pulled in over $180 million, earning the distinction of being the biggest November movie opening of all time.

Letitia Wright has also received high praise in the absence of her “big brother” Chadwick Boseman, alongside expectational performances from Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o.

