Kevin Durant On Kyrie Irving Controversies: “I’m Not About To Tell A Grown-Ass Man What He Can And Can’t Do”

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets is far from over.

And the one player who has remained out of recent headlines and continues to ball out is Kevin Durant. But the team is already 6-9 on the season, and accountability for the dismal play thus far is already murky. Look no further than last night, Nov. 15, when the Nets were beaten by the Sacramento Kings 153-121.

In a new interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, KD opened up about what’s been going on in Brooklyn, including his ability to be a leader.

“I’m not a leader? What the fuck does that mean?” Durant said. “A lot of people say I’m not a leader because I didn’t tell Kyrie to get vaccinated. Come on. Or I didn’t condemn Kyrie for leaving the team, going out and living his life. I’m not about to tell a grown-ass man what he can and can’t do with his own life and dissect his views or how he thinks about shit.”

Durant asserts that while a dialogue between people with different opinions can be had, he can’t force someone to do something against their beliefs.

“We can have a conversation and exchange perspectives on how I feel about the topic and you feel about the topic, but everybody else don’t need to know or hear about our conversations because we’re grown-ass men. I don’t operate like that,” he added.

Within the interview, Durant also touched on his trade request over the summer, revealing that it boiled down to everyone putting forth more effort in preparing, shootarounds, critiquing game film, and new drills.

But that effort to win a ring can’t be all on KD’s shoulder, and he needs players around him that can also contribute.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?” Durant questions. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.”

Read the rest of Durant’s interview here.

Kevin Durant On Kyrie Irving Controversies: “I’m Not About To Tell A Grown-Ass Man What He Can And Can’t Do” was originally published on cassiuslife.com