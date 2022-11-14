Alexis Ohanian Makes Magical Pancake Art For His Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian has more skills than his multi-million dollar investment portfolio. The beloved husband to tennis champion Serena Williams also creates magical, pancake art for their precious five year old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. Check out the cute cooking videos inside.

Ohanian is best known as the co-founder and executive chairman of the social media site Reddit along with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz. Little did fans know, the loving father is also quite serious about his daughter’s pancake requests. Over the weekend, the adorable father-daughter duo spent some quality breakfast time together. According to Ohanian, his daughter asked for a special “Peach” pancake Sunday morning.

In a time-lapse video posted to social media, Ohanian squeezes out a variety of colored pancake mix to create popular Super Mario character Peach in pancake form. The video showcases his unique and unexpected art skills with a pretty impressive rendition of Peach. At the end, fans can see the final product and Olympia’s cute little hands.

Ohanian captions the video, “Sunday’s Papa Pancake request from @olympiaohanian was Princess Peach. .”

Fans and friends of the family commented on the video complimenting his skills. One fan said, “This is really your superpower.” Another posted, “Wow you’re getting SO good! .”

Check out the video below:

The proud dad is following his father’s tradition. On a previous post, creating a pancake Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” Ohanian says his dad made him pancakes each Sunday throughout his entire childhood. How cute!

He happily captioned the post, “Sunday means Papa Pancakes a tradition my own dad did every Sunday for my entire childhood. I had to take it next level for Olympia with squeeze bottles. Always a chance to improve! Elsa is coming along.”

Check it out below:

What a sweet moment! Alexis Ohanian is a great father. We can’t wait to see more of his pancake creations.

