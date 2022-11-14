Savannah James Slays In A Denim On Denim Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James plays zero games when it comes to her personal style. The matriarch to the James clan serves some of the smoothest fashion flexes, and we love to see it! James creates seamless looks from head to toe, from her beautifully laid hairstyles to her timeless outfits.

On Sunday, the mother of three posed for the gram in a chic all-denim ensemble styled by Melanie Boppel. Clad in a $1,570 Maison Alaia top, wide-leg Off-White jeans, neon green pumps by The Attico, and a blue Chanel bag.

James’ fly ensemble didn’t stop there. She partnered the look with long, blonde hair that cascaded down her shoulders.

The comment section was met with tons of praise from her peers, including Serena Williams, Yvonne Orji, and her hubby, LeBron James.

“Straight fire ,” Serena commented. “Ouhhh she cuuutttteeeee,” Yvonne Orji chimed in. While her husband put his stamp of approval on the look with a bunch of flame emojis and a drooling face. “ ,” he wrote.

Savannah James rarely misses in the fashion department. This woman is one to watch, whether she’s switching up her hair or showing off her classic style. What do you think? Do you love Savannah’s denim-on-denim ensemble?

DON’T MISS…

5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

Savannah James Gives Us A Trend Worthy Slay At Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Savannah James Serves For The Girls In A Maison Alaia Ensemble

The ColourPop For Target Limited-Edition Holiday Collection Is Available To Shop

Savannah James Slays In A Denim On Denim Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com