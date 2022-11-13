Reginae Carter Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Area Gown

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted out on the Soul Train Awards red carpet rocking a sparkly purple look that we absolutely love!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and style queen shared a photo set from her red carpet appearance of herself strutting her stuff in the purple designer look from Area that was everything. She paired the gown with a purple fur which she wore around her solders and rocked silver strappy open toe heels. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs in a side part style with loose curls. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles. #soultrainawards2022″ she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Many of Reginae’s followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Baddie,” wrote one of her followers while another commented and said, “ ain’t nobody stepping to her ” while another wrote, “NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER BRO!!!! she is THE ONE never the TWO ”

We are definitely adding this look to our style vision board! What do you think about Reginae’s fashionable ensemble for the annual awards show? Did she nail it?

Reginae Carter Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Area Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com