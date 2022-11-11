Keanu Reeves Puts In That Work In New ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Just when you thought John Wick would peacefully go into exile and live in the shadows for the rest of this life, he returns to remind everyone he ain’t no sucka and will go down fighting before he goes down quietly.

Yesterday we finally got our first trailer to the latest installment of the hit franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a barn burner of a picture. When we last saw John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, he barely made it out alive out of The Continental and found himself looking for refuge in the sewers controlled by the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). Now that he’s back to 100%, he’s learned that there is in fact a way for him to get out from under the foot of The High Table, but it’ll be no easy task as he’ll have to take on a new group of enemies who can flex just as strong as The High Table.

With the help of the Bowery King and a few others, John must get down and dirty with the likes of Bill Skarsgård (True Blood) and take on The Marquis de Gramont to secure his life and his freedom.

Filled with all kinds of gunplay, fades, and elegant suits that will no doubt get dirty, the new trailer to John Wick 4 promises to be an action-packed affair fit for adrenaline junkies who can’t get enough of the cult classic character.

Check out the official trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters March 24, 2023.

