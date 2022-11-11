Chris Rock To Make History With Netflix’s First Ever Live Comedy Special

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix is expanding its forms of entertainment into the live space in a different form.

With the announcement of its “first ever live global streaming event” set to air next year, the company is kicking things off with legendary comic Chris Rock hosting a live comedy special.

If successful, the globally live-streamed event could prove a new market for Netflix, and the streaming giant is happy that Rock will be the first person to kick off the new idea.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Rock’s relationship with Netflix isn’t new, as it all began with his special Chris Rock: Tamborine, which debuted on the platform in 2018.

The 57-year-old comedian has been on the road for the first time in five years, performing his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022, where he references the infamous Will Smith slap.

Netflix also isn’t new to the comedy space thanks to its Netflix is a Joke: The Festival that took place earlier this year and featured more than 300 comedians across hundreds of shows throughout a slew of venues in Los Angeles across 11 days with appearances from stars like Jamie Foxx, Dave Chappelle, and Pete Davidson.

Rock’s live comedy special is expected to live stream in early 2023.

Chris Rock To Make History With Netflix’s First Ever Live Comedy Special was originally published on cassiuslife.com