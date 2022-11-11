Dave Chappelle’s Camp Denies Rumors Of Writers Boycotting His Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Dave Chappelle’s Saturday Night Live hosting isn’t going off without a hitch.

Staffers at 30 Rockefeller were reportedly upset about Chappelle getting to host SNL, says PageSix, and may retaliate by boycotting the show. However, according to TMZ, Chappelle’s camp says the news is entirely false. TMZ says there’s been no talk of a boycott, and Chappelle’s met with the SNL cast and writer several times over the past few days to prepare for this week’s show.

Chappelle was announced as host of this week’s episode a week ago, and the news didn’t come without critics because of his supposed transphobic comments made during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer.

The idea of a boycott isn’t too far-fetched because at least one cast member, Celest Yim, uses they/them pronouns. Molly Kearney made history as the first out non-binary cast member of Saturday Night Live at the beginning of the latest season.

“I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” they reportedly wrote in an Instagram story.

This marks Chappelle’s third time hosting the SNL, previously hosting within days of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election and in 2016, right after Donald Trump became president.

Chappelle poked fun at the mild uproar in the latest promo for the episode where he appears alongside the week’s musical guest Black Star –the iconic rap group consisting of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli– and castmember Ego Nwodim.

Chappelle confirms he’s the host, with Nwodim responding, “Wait, we’re doing it live? With you?”

Then after reassuring that he actually is the host, Nwodim says, “In this news cycle? Interesting.”

See how Twitter reacted to the news of Chappelle hosting the show in light of his trans jokes below:

Dave Chappelle’s Camp Denies Rumors Of Writers Boycotting His Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig was originally published on cassiuslife.com