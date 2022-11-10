Keanu Reeves Is Still Kicking’ A** In The Action Packed Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lionsgate has released the long awaited trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth installment of the action series is set to hit theaters March 23, 2023.

In the Chad Stahelski directed film, Keanu Reeves returns as the title character John Wick, who uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

You can check out the action-packed trailer below.

Along with Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane return to reprise their roles from the previous films. Bill Skarsgard joins the cast as the main villain in the film, Marquis de Gramont. Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama also star in the film.

The Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production looks to continue the box office dominance that it seen with the first three films. The first film grossed $88.7 million worldwide. That number went up to $171.5 million for the sequel and $181 million for the most recent entry, John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch co-wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski. On top of starring in the film, Reeves also served as an executive producer alongside Louise Rosner, David Leitch and Michael Paseorn.

Although we’re not sure how John Wick’s fate will turn out, we know this won’t be the last film in the John Wick universe. A spin off titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas is in production. Also, be looking out for a television series called The Continental.

Slide in the comments and share your thoughts on the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to hit theaters March 23, 2023.

