Celebrate Anita Baker’s Tour Announcement With These Timeless Hits

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker announced her 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The top-charting songstress will travel to 15 major cities nationwide, celebrating the release of her debut album, The Songstress. Check out a list of her timeless hits to prepare for another iconic music moment. During the 1980’s, Baker became regarded as one the most popular singers at the height of the quiet storm period of contemporary R&B . Her soulful romantic ballads are still the soundtrack to many of our soulful playlists. As a huge fan of the legend, it’s a must that we celebrate the life of an extraordinary talent, like Ms. Anita Baker, with a list of her timeless hits that will move your soul for a lifetime The Songstress tour is also the first time she will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters. This is a special moment indeed and Baker shares her excitement saying, “Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ….Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.” The tour will kick off February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM local time on Live Nation’s website. See the tour dates listed below. Check out this list of her timeless hits:

1. “Angel”

An undeniable hit in Anita’s catalogue is her song “Angel.” Anita Baker’s vocal range is unforgettable especially in the lower-range she showcases in this song. Anyone who has experienced her singing this song live will remind you of her incredibly powerful voice. Even if you can’t relate to what she’s singing in this song, you can certainly feel her.

2. “Sweet Love”

The introduction to “Sweet Love” is one of those classic intros that you instantly recognize from the first beat. This single topped the Billboard charts at number 2 in 1986. Who knew Anita had the moves to accompany her iconic voice?

3. “Caught Up In The Rapture”

“Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa, paaaa” Anita created a masterpiece when she sang this timeless song. It takes immeasurable talent to make others feel the love you have for someone else the way Anita Baker does throughout her entire discography.

4. “Giving You The Best That I Got”

What we love most about Anita Baker’s music is the actual instrumentation to accompany her soulful vocals. Get into the live version of “Giving You The Best That I Got,” which peaked at number 1 on Billboard’s charts in 1988.

5. “I Apologize”

It is very rare that you get an apology out of a woman, but on this record, Anita Baker proclaims her apology to her man. Between her scatting and rifts throughout the hit song, Anita lends her sincerest apologies by righting her wrongs. Such a mature woman, because I can’t say I’d do the same.

6. “No One In The World”

Anita Baker highlights a bit of her acting skills in the beginning of the video for “No One In The World.” The official video also features a young Spike Lee characterized as an awful comedian before a bright performance by Anita Baker herself.

The love ballad aficionado graces each of her songs with love, passion and one of the most beautiful voices in R&B music history. We must give the gifted vocalist her flowers on this special day. Congrats and thank you for your wonderful contributions to music!

‘THE SONGSTRESS’ TOUR DATES:

* Not a Live Nation Date

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Celebrate Anita Baker’s Tour Announcement With These Timeless Hits was originally published on globalgrind.com