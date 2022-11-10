Watch The Emotion Evoking Official Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This week (November 9), we finally got the official trailer of Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is in select theaters right now and will be available on Netflix December 9.

The stop motion animated film offers up a brand new version of the classic children’s tale about a puppet who wants to be a real live boy. Although the story is about a kid, Pinocchio has never been a kid’s story, per se. As expected, Guillermo del Toro’s version won’t be like any other telling of the story we’ve ever seen. The latest iteration deals with issues that are much more adult centric.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film from Netflix: Academy Award®-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

You can check out the trailer below. Forewarning, it might make you shed a thug tear or two.

Completely different from what you’re used to seeing or expected to see from a Pinocchio film right? The Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson directed film boasts an unreal voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast members include Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award winnerCate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz and Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton.

Pinocchio was written by Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale. On top of writing and directing the film, del Toro also served as a producer alongside Lisa Henson; Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico. Melanie Coombs, Gris Grimly (who also designed the film) and Blanca Lista took on co-producer responsibilities.

Hop in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio which will be available on Netflix December 9.

