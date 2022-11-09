HomeEntertainment News

Monica Is Glistening In Her Latest Look

Monica took to Instagram to give us style envy in her latest ensemble.

  
Monica is still killing the fashion game and her latest look is proof that her style keeps getting better and better!

In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy. For her look, she donned a killer designer ensemble that featured a sparkly short set and matching trench coat. Styled by No IG Jeremy, she paired the look with a matching pair os silver boots that came up over her knees. As for her hair, she wore her black locs in a big, fluffy curls   that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.

“Coming out of the dark…..” the beauty captioned the Instagram carousel. Check it out below. 

“If Monica don’t do nothing else, she gone have a photo shoot 🔥,” one of the beauty’s followers said underneath the post while another commented, “So beautiful…my number #1 for life” and another left “I’m coming over to play in your closet Sis 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” underneath the fashionable photo set and we’re thinking the same thing!
Beauties, what do you think about Moncia’s latest slay? Did she nail it or what?

