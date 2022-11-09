Monica Is Glistening In Her Latest Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Monica is still killing the fashion game and her latest look is proof that her style keeps getting better and better!

In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy. For her look, she donned a killer designer ensemble that featured a sparkly short set and matching trench coat. Styled by No IG Jeremy, she paired the look with a matching pair os silver boots that came up over her knees. As for her hair, she wore her black locs in a big, fluffy curls that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.

“Coming out of the dark…..” the beauty captioned the Instagram carousel. Check it out below.

,” one of the beauty’s followers said underneath the post while another commented, “So beautiful…my number ,” underneath the fashionable photo set and we’re thinking the same thing! “If Monica don’t do nothing else, she gone have a photo shoot,” one of the beauty’s followers said underneath the post while another commented, “So beautiful…my number #1 for life” and another left “I’m coming over to play in your closet Sis,” underneath the fashionable photo set and we’re thinking the same thing!

Beauties, what do you think about Moncia’s latest slay? Did she nail it or what?

