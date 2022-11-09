“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Trailer Shows Moments From Whitney Houston’s Widely Publicized Life

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The new trailer for the latest Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” debuted today (Nov. 9). The latest trailer shows many moments from Whitney Houston’s widely publicized life. Check it out inside.

The nearly two-minute trailer takes a quick glance into the life of an icon. The beloved singer’s joyful and bleak moments like the countless legendary live performances, her marriage to singer Bobby Brown, the conflicts with her father’s misuse of her personal funds, her daughter’s birth and the love she received from millions of fans across the world.

The trailer touched on the common criticism that her music isn’t Black enough, and her response was, “I ain’t been Black or White enough my whole life.” She goes on to say, “Music is not a color to me… it has no boundaries to me.”

There’s another key moment in the short trailer where her mom assures her that, “No one is like you. You can sing.” Houston’s voice still resonates across the world. Most recently, her song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” reached TikTok in a new dance challenge. TikTok users are still dancing alongside the late, great Whitney Houston’s tunes.

The new biopic invites fans to experience the voice they know and discover a story they haven’t heard before. Actress Noami Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The film debuts exclusively to movie theaters Dec. 21.

Watch the new trailer below:

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Trailer Shows Moments From Whitney Houston’s Widely Publicized Life was originally published on globalgrind.com