Cynthia Erivo Slays In Louis Vuitton

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cynthia Erivo doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion and the actress was recently spotted making an appearance in a show-stopping Louis Vuitton ensemble. Simply put, the actress was simply glowing, and her ensemble added radiance to her natural shine.

For her look, the beauty donned the leather Louis Vuitton dress to perfection which she wore to the 2022 Glamour UK Women of the Year event. The actress paired the look with dangling earrings and had her signature nosering on full display along with silver bracelets and rings. She added black stockings to the look and donned matching black shoes and served face as she posed on the red carpet of the fashionable night out.

Check out Cynthia’s fashionable designer look by Louis Vuitton below.

The talented actress and her long time stylist Jason Bolden just don’t miss and are certainly a match made in heaven! These two have been fashionably dominating every red carpet the beauty steps onto and we can always count on her to serve an effortless slay. It’s official, whatever red carpet this actress steps onto, she’s going to own it and be sure to wow us with her incredible style time after time. Beauties, what do you think about Cynthia’s designer slay? Did she nail it? We’re already looking forward to her next look! DON’T MISS… Cynthia Erivo’s Most Jaw-Dropping Award Season Looks 5 Times Cynthia Erivo Served Major Style At the 2021 Venice Film Festival GET THE LOOK: Recreate Cynthia Erivo’s Golden Globe Awards Glam

Cynthia Erivo Slays In Louis Vuitton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com