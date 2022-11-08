The Notorious B.I.G. Graces The Cover Of Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ #1

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy continues to be felt throughout pop culture, and thanks to Marvel a new generation of comic book fans might now become more familiar with the OG King of New York, Frank White.

A few days ago Marvel revealed a variant cover for the upcoming Deadpool issue #1 and low and behold, it featured Big Poppa aka The Notorious B.I.G. sitting beside the Merc With a Mouth complete with a crown while wearing the humble red and black lumberjack shirt from his “Juicy” days. B.I.G. sits on a golden throne in the middle of Times Square with Deadpool watching his back, this is the kind of thing we wish we could’ve seen in an MCU movie or something.

We might have to get a few copies of the Ken Lashley drawn cover and frame one. That’s how dope it is.

According to Vibe the idea behind the limited-edition variant cover was to pay homage to both Big and Hip-Hop as “Biggie and Hip-Hop turned 50 this year, so we at hustl. were absolutely thrilled to work with his team and Marvel to create this variant as our way of paying tribute to one of the greatest and [most] influential Hip-Hop icons of all time,” hustl. COO Keri Harris expressed. “Next month, we will follow this up with another all-time great, which we cannot wait to share with pop culture fans.”

Though Biggie’s on the cover, the “Black Frank White” won’t actually be incorporated into the actual story of the comic book. That sucks but it is what it is.

For those looking to get a copy of the limited-edition comic book you can head over to TheHaul.com.

Will you be copping? Let us know in the comments section below.

