Netflix To Make A ‘Gears Of War’ Film & Animated Series

Looks like fan favorite video game Gears of War will be the latest game to get the film and animation treatment, and it should be a doozy.

Deadline is reporting that after months of negotiations, Netflix has finally secured the rights to the Xbox video game franchise and is moving forward with not only a feature film adaptation but also an animated series to boot. After the superb job they did with Castlevania, y’all know expectations are high for a Gears of War animated series. Still, though the projects have been announced they’re still in their infant stages and won’t go into production anytime soon.

As of now there are no producers, writers or directors involved, but the property is expected to be a top priority for Netflix and development should begin quickly on getting those positions filled.

The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of underground creatures known as the Locust takes humanity to the verge of extinction. Delta Squad, a fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand.

The game has enjoyed much popularity since it burst onto the scene back in 2006, and though many attempts have been made to turn it into a live-action affair, nothing ever came to fruition. Now with Netflix putting their conglomerate behind the title we expect a helluva film and series to hit their streaming platform in a few years.

What do y’all think of Netflix taking Gears of War and turning it into a film and series? Y’all have high expectations or no expectations at all? Let us know in the comments section below.

