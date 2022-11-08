The Weeknd’s ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack Comes To VR Headsets Across The Board

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Good news Weeknd fans, Meta Quest has teamed up with the Canadian crooner to bring you an experience like no other as some of his biggest hits will be coming to a few virtual reality headsets and let you journey through the world of one Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Today (Nov. 8) the Weeknd’s Beat Saber Music Pack went live and will be available on the Meta Quest and Rift lines of headsets and even the PlayStation VR and SteamVR headsets. For $12.99 gamers will be able to enjoy the virtual reality that’ll feature tunes such as “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “The Hills” amongst a few others. Ten tracks in total will be available in the pack which is sure to give users a helluva fun workout.

The Weeknd Music Pack offers all XO fans a new and immersive way to experience the artist’s top-charting hits in virtual reality as it includes new in-game custom environments and visuals inspired by the Toronto native’s distinctive style.

Sounds like fun.

Check out the trailer for The Weeknd’s Beat Saber Music Pack and let us know if you’ll be rocking with it on your VR headset in the comments section below.

The post The Weeknd’s ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack Comes To VR Headsets Across The Board appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

