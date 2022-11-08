VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Set To Return Later This Month

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This week (November 7), VH1 announced its wildly popular hip-hop docuseries, VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, is set to return for season three on Monday, November 28th 8PM ET/PT. Building from last season’s success, VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition brings back the original family of Love & Hip Hop, along with many fan favorites from all four cities, and takes the series international for the very first time with the cast heading to Jamaica.

This season cast members get a fresh perspective of what it means to be “family” and continue the tradition of celebrating Black Excellence during an action-packed, fun and revealing two week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings and forgiveness. The star-studded cast features favorites from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood and Miami, including Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Chrissy Lampkin, Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Jim Jones, Karen “KK” King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree, Scrapp Deleon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Spice, Sukihana, Teairra Mari, Tokyo Vanity and Trick Daddy.

You can check out the teaser trailer for season three here.

VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Rich Allen, Michael Carrozza, Gavin Jones, and Alissa Horowitz. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins and Jubba Seyyid are executive producers for VH1.

