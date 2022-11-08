Ashanti Is Our Style Goals In Her Recent Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram earlier today showing off her designer black and white from all angles, this time sharing the look to her Instagram page, and it’s safe to say that we’re still in love with this trendy look!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty modeled the super cute, black and white designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black and white custom trench coat, matching black and white boots, black fishnet stockings and a black belt.

The beauty paired the sexy black and white look with black style Dior sunglasses and jewelry and wore the sexy, sparkling look as she modeled in a few Instagram Posts which she shared on her Instagram page and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked style with looks curls and served face and body to complete her effortless slay.

For the first Instagram post, she simply captioned the photo set with a black heart emoji and let the look speak for itself. Check it out below.

For her next post, the beauty posed on a bench and served face and body and captioned the look, “Got a new Agenda with someone u prolly know.. ”

Check it out below.

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK and giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s most recent effortless slay? Did she nail it once again?

