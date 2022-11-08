‘SNL’ Facing Backlash For Their Decision To Invite Dave Chappelle Back As Host

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Dave Chappelle is set to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Nov. 12, but some people aren’t too happy with the popular comedy show for the decision.

The 49-year-old has been under fire since the release of his 2021 special The Closer, where he made insensitive remarks about the trans community.

“Having Dave Chappelle host SNL again is a slap in the face to trans people, including one of their own new cast members,” tweeted one angry social media user, while referencing comedian Molly Kearney. The comic made history back in September when they became the first nonbinary comic to join the cast.

“Wait I thought I canceled him,” former Netflix employee Terra Field tweeted in opposition to the news. “Is it possible cancel culture isn’t a real thing??”

When Closer premiered on the streaming platform last year, Field resigned after serving as Netflix’s co-vice president of the company’s transgender employee resource group, according to Newsweek. She also staged a walkout in protest of the special.

Chappelle’s forthcoming appearance will mark his third time hosting SNL and will be the first time the revered comic has hosted since the mid-term election. It has become somewhat of a tradition for the former Comedy Central star. Chappelle hosted episodes of the NBC variety series after the results of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Some fans defend Chappelle after news of his SNL appearance surfaces

After the news of the Emmy-award-winning celeb’s hosting appearance surfaced, some fans rushed in to defend the comedian.

“Chappelle on SNL is exactly what the world needs right now. I cannot wait for some truth bombs, I’m sure butt-hurt cast members will protest. This guy cannot be canceled. Stop ya bullsh*t.” While another user commented, “Y’all know Dave Chappelle isn’t transphobic right?! Stop trying to cancel that man.”

Black Star is set to perform during Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.

Earlier this year, the mega celeb received an Emmy nomination for The Closer, despite the outpour of backlash against the stand-up special. The nod came just a few months after the star was tackled on stage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in May.

The suspect, Isaiah Lee, said he carried out the attack because he was “triggered” by the comedian’s jokes about the LGBTQ community. “I identify as bisexual,” the 23-year-old told reporters from his cell at the twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, NEWSONE previously reported.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” he added.

SNL has yet to release a statement about its decision.

