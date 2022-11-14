Enter Now: Visit Orlando Getaway with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

HomeContests & Events

Need to get away? Enter for your chance to win a trip to Orlando with flights provided by Spirit Airlines. Rediscover your inner child or reconnect with someone special at one of Orlando’s premier resorts, Hyatt Regency Orlando, where you’ll stay in the heart of the tourism district on International Drive surrounded by unique attractions, exceptional dining, and exciting nightlife. Then take time to explore Orlando’s rich black history and culture at the various sites around Orlando as shown in this episode of Cleverist: Orlando.

Prize Package

$500 Spirit Airlines voucher for Orlando flights, for the winner and (1) guest including one checked bag, one carry-on, and one assigned economy seat per traveler.

3-day, 2-night deluxe stay for two at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in a Regency Suite including taxes, resort fees, and complimentary parking

Full-size rental vehicle for four (3) days provided by Enterprise Rental Car

Visit Orlando’s Unbelievably Real Swag Bag

 

