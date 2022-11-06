Quinta Brunson Shines In A Blue Gown At LACMA Gala

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Quinta Brunson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a blue Rani Zakhem Couture ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. Styled by Bryon Javar, the Abbot Elementary star wore the princess dress to the LACMA Gala and looked like royalty in the strapless dress that featured a long trail. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and sheer black gloves. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back style that was parted over to one side and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “LACMA art + film gala

Dress: @ranizakhem

Jewelry: @jaredlehrjewelry

Hair: @alexander_armand

Mua: @reneeloizmakeup

Styling: @bryonjavar”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Quinta and Bryon are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this adorable look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it for the gala?

