Janet Jackson Recreates The Cover Look From Her ‘Control’ Album

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to give music lovers a special treat when she recreated the iconic look from her 1986 album, “Control” and sent the internet into a frenzy!

Taking to the social media platform, the legendary singer shared a transition TikTok video where she started out in a white robe while sitting in a chair ready to get her makeup and hair done. The video then transitioned into the beauty donning a similar black ensemble from the iconic album cover along with the big, tousled hair that was pulled over to one side of her gorgeous face, just like the photo from the legendary album. The beauty was all smiles as her hit single from the album,”Control” played in the background and reminded Janet fans everywhere just who the best and baddest there is!

Check out the look below.

Janet channeled her former self for appearance alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, where the songstress was standing side by side the legendary producers on the carpet after they accepted their award. Janet shared a short video of the trio from the evening, captioning the post, “Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much ”

Check it out below

We’re loving this iconic recreation on the legendary singer!

DON’T MISS…

Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show

Janet Jackson Attends The Christian Siriano Fashion Show Draped In The Designer’s Threads

Missy Elliot And Janet Jackson Link Up And Give Us The Melanin Moment We’ve Always Wanted!

Janet Jackson Recreates The Cover Look From Her ‘Control’ Album was originally published on hellobeautiful.com