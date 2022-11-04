Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram earlier this week rocking a sexy Rick Owens ensemble that we absolutely love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, one shouldered sparkly silver designer ensemble and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process. She paired the look with sexy silver luxe heels from Jessica Rich that only enhanced the fashionable look. Styled by Tim B, the starlet wore the sexy, sparkling look to perfection as she modeled in an Instagram photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers and was all smiles as she served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in slicked style that was parted over to the side with looks curls and served face and body to round out her effortless slay.

” the beauty captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below. “No more falling for u.” the beauty captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below.

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK an is certain to give us fashion envy every time! It’s safe to say that Ashanti is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay in Rick Owens? Did she nail it once again?

