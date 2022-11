Lori Harvey Stuns On The Gram In A Black Kwame Adusei Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If you can count on Lori Harvey for anything at all, it’s to serve fierce fashion from head to toe. The model and CEO of SKN by LH delivered a smooth flex on the gram, clad in a black Kwame Adusei dress, black sandals, and a small black and white clutch.

The dress features a sleeveless top with button detailing down the chest area. The buttons strategically connect to the skirt giving significant leg action, with a thigh-high slit.

Harvey donned a soft glam look that featured nude lips and smokey eyes. She wore her short bob in a side part that perfectly framed her face.

“Doing me & doing better ,” the socialite captioned her post.

Harvey had the internet buzzing with her 2022 Halloween costumes. The model recreated four of Beyoncé’s infamous looks throughout her career, and she nailed them all.

“Let’s go little Kitty Kat HAPPY HALLOWEEN I’ve been wanting to recreate some of my fav @beyonce videos for Halloween for a while so I’m glad we finally made it happen this year and I had sooo much fun doing it! Shout to to my team that helped me pull this off you guys are THE BEST! ,” she said in an Instagram post.

There’s literally no ensemble Harvey can’t pull off! She looks good in everything she wears. What do you think?

